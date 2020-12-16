South Sioux City Council strongly recommends face mask wearing to stem coronavirus

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City police officers are visiting some businesses to strongly recommend wearing face masks to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus, after action by the South Sioux City Council.

The council on a 5-0 vote in a Monday meeting passed a resolution strongly recommending people wear masks in public places and businesses. South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch on Wednesday said the council declined to vote on a measure to require people in the city to wear masks, going instead with the resolution of strongly recommending them.

Koch said a large number of people wear masks, and he hopes even more will now do so.

"We believe in the science, we believe masks work. We highly recommend you wear them...We can't make you, but we'd really like you to wear masks," Koch said.

Koch said police cannot cite people, since the measure was a council resolution, not some ordinance with enforcement teeth. Koch said police will make some visits in a public relations manner to be sure businesses know about the mask wearing recommendation.