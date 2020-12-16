South Sioux City Council strongly recommends mask wearing to stem coronavirus

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City Police officers are visiting some businesses to "highly recommend" their employees and patrons wear face masks to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus, after action by the South Sioux City Council.

The five-member council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution strongly recommending people wear masks in public places and businesses. Mayor Rod Koch said the council declined to vote on a measure to mandate masks, opting instead for a resolution of recommending them.

Koch said a large number of people wear masks, and he hopes even more will now do so.

"We believe in the science, we believe masks work. We highly recommend you wear them...We can't make you, but we'd really like you to wear masks," the mayor said.

Koch said police can not issue tickets to those without masks, since the resolution lacks an enforcement component. Koch said police will make some visits in a public relations manner to be sure businesses know about the mask wearing recommendation.