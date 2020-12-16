South Sioux City Council strongly recommends mask wearing to stem coronavirus

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City Police officers are visiting some businesses to "highly recommend" their employees and patrons wear face masks to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus, after action by the South Sioux City Council.
The five-member council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution strongly recommending people wear masks in public places and businesses. Mayor Rod Koch said the council declined to vote on a measure to mandate masks, opting instead for a resolution of recommending them.
Koch said a large number of people wear masks, and he hopes even more will now do so.
"We believe in the science, we believe masks work. We highly recommend you wear them...We can't make you, but we'd really like you to wear masks," the mayor said.
Koch said police can not issue tickets to those without masks, since the resolution lacks an enforcement component. Koch said police will make some visits in a public relations manner to be sure businesses know about the mask wearing recommendation.
He said there are unverified reports that some restaurants have workers not wearing masks, while adding every time he's been in restaurants the employees are responsibly donning them.
The action was taken after a few meetings by the council and South Sioux City Health Board since November. Ultimately, the northeast Nebraska city decided not to join a growing list of cities in the state requiring masks in public places.
The council members nearly took action at the prior council meeting on Dec. 8, but delayed that to gather more input.
"We did have time to talk to more community members," Koch said Wednesday.
Koch previously told the Journal he's watched seven of the 10 largest cities in Nebraska pass mask mandates recently, plus discussions in Sioux City where the city council has strongly recommended mask wearing.
Dakota County had reported nearly 3,500 positive cases of coronavirus and 52 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
In a Nov. 23 letter to Dakota County residents, county, city, school and health leaders said: "We recognize that there are varying outlooks and perspectives about the COVID-19 virus. Still, we must do our part to protect each other as a community."
Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to resist issuing a broad statewide mandate because he believes requiring them would generate resistance. Some people assert that wearing masks infringes on their personal freedom.
