South Sioux City Hall closing as coronavirus precaution

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- City Hall building in South Sioux City will be closed to walk-in traffic by the public beginning Monday, as a precaution related to community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The building doors will be locked, but city departments will remain staffed to conduct business by appointment, telephone, mail and on-line services. Only South Sioux City residents who have appointments will be able to get into City Hall.

The change was announced in a city press release, and the closure is for an indefinite length of time. Updates will be shared on the city website and Facebook page.

As of Tuesday, there had been 3,118 positive tests of coronavirus in Dakota County, and 49 people have died from COVID-19 this year.

"South Sioux City will closely follow the Federal and State guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 virus. Please understand that these guidelines may change rapidly," the release said.