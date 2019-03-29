SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City School District officials said they received a threat via social media, but did not close any schools Friday, after determining it was not a credible threat.
District officials used social media at about 8:30 a.m. to inform people that a threat had occurred.
One tweet said, "School safety is our #1 priority. All students and staff are safe. We were informed by the SSC Middle School of a possible threat on social media. The threat assessment team is currently meeting to evaluate the situation."
A second tweet an hour later said an investigation showed it was "not a credible threat."
Later on Friday, district Spokesman Lance Swanson told the Journal a threat indicating possible harm was made via Snap Chat. The scope of the investigation looked into incidences both inside and outside of school, Swanson said, to make sure officials well understood the situation before determining it was not necessary to halt classes.
Swanson said it was helpful that students were willing to share the concern, and added, "We are asking parents to please take a moment and remind their children that making any threat against a public school, business or other establishment is never a joke."