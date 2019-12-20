You are the owner of this article.
Southbound lanes finished on big Interstate 29 project in Sioux City
Southbound lanes finished on big Interstate 29 project in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A notable benchmark has been reached in the Interstate 29 expansion project through Sioux City, as traffic is now routed onto southbound lanes near Hamilton Boulevard.

The Iowa Department of Transportation in a Friday release said a contractor completed work on southbound lanes, so traffic in that vicinity will no longer include temporary driving lanes.

Construction on the $400 million project to widen I-29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City and to the South Dakota border began in 2008. Each year since then, Siouxlanders have seen significant changes in the highway's appearance and traffic flow.

I-29 widening project update

Contractors work on Interstate 29 at the Hamilton Boulevard interchange in Sioux City Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Construction is in the final phases of a decade-long project to widen the interstate through Sioux City.

Had the box culvert bridge over Perry Creek not been damaged on Oct. 30, when a fire ignited in a homeless camp beneath it, traffic would have already been opened to three lanes in both directions. Some work on that bridge still continues.

