SPENCER, Iowa -- The Spencer Police Department has released the name of a man found dead near a city street.
Police identified the man as Joshua Martin, 29, of Marathon, Iowa. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Autopsy results are pending at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.
Martin's body was discovered Feb. 20 outside 217 W. Fifth St. Upon arrival, Spencer police and medical responders determined he had died.
The Spencer Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were investigating the discovery.