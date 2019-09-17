{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK VALLEY,  Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is monitoring cleanup activities following two reports of manure discharges near Rock Valley.

A DNR release Monday said the spills occurred in Lyon County on Thursday. Officials of Remmerde Farms near Rock Valley reported to the state agency of an overflowing manure storage structure, and the discharge reached Dry Creek, which is a tributary of Big Sioux River.

The DNR said Remmerde officials will land apply manure from the storage structure as soon as possible.

[From June: Broken sewer force main sends untreated wastewater into Little Sioux River.]

The second incident involved investigation of a complaint of a manure discharge from a Meadowvale Dairy stockpile, which is located west of Rock Valley. The manure runoff entered an unnamed stream that reaches the Big Sioux River.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Meadowvale will build a berm to contain future runoff.

DNR staff collected water samples at both discharge locations, which are being analyzed. The release said they did not see any dead fish when checking the creeks.

The DNR will continue to monitor cleanup and is considering additional enforcement action.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments