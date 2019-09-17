ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is monitoring cleanup activities following two reports of manure discharges near Rock Valley.
A DNR release Monday said the spills occurred in Lyon County on Thursday. Officials of Remmerde Farms near Rock Valley reported to the state agency of an overflowing manure storage structure, and the discharge reached Dry Creek, which is a tributary of Big Sioux River.
The DNR said Remmerde officials will land apply manure from the storage structure as soon as possible.
The second incident involved investigation of a complaint of a manure discharge from a Meadowvale Dairy stockpile, which is located west of Rock Valley. The manure runoff entered an unnamed stream that reaches the Big Sioux River.
