STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is considering enforcement action, after finding that manure runoff from a Buena Vista County farm had reached the lake in Storm Lake.
A DNR release said a complaint was received Wednesday concerning manure runoff going into Storm Lake. State workers traced the runoff to manure application on fields at Don Jackson’s Pike Farms cattle feedlot, in the 900 block of 630th St., in rural Storm Lake.
The Friday release said runoff from the surface-applied solid manure traveled about one-half mile into the South Cove portion of the lake. DNR workers found elevated ammonia levels near the shoreline, but were unable to determine if a fish kill occurred because of ice covering the lake.
According to the release, Jackson said he had been land applying dry manure for three days, including during rainfall on Wednesday. He will stop those steps, stockpiling the manure until conditions improve.
With heavy rainfall and flooding in recent days in Siouxland, DNR offices are responding to many calls for technical assistance from industries and municipalities. Livestock producers should contact a local DNR field office to discuss options for manure-related issues, and the 515-725-8694 phone number is open for that 24 hours a day.