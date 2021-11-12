Storm Lake man killed in head-on collision

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision in snowy conditions early Friday in Buena Vista County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Juan Alday Pena was northbound in a Ford F150 pickup truck on U.S. Highway 71 near the intersection with Buena Vista County Road C-29 at 8:59 a.m., when he lost control and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a southbound GMC Arcadia driven by Terry Stevens, 46, of Spencer, Iowa.

Alday Pena, 33, died at the scene. His passenger, Ninfa Cabral Bautista, 41, of Storm Lake, and Stevens were transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake for treatment of their injuries.

Light snow and icy conditions were seen across Siouxland Friday morning. Weather was a factor in the crash, the state patrol said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.