Storm Lake man wins $50,000, Sioux City man $30,000 in Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa — A pair of Northwest Iowa residents were big winners recently playing Iowa Lottery scratch games.

Rolando Silva Hernandez, of Storm Lake, won $50,000 in the $50,000 Super Crossword scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Midtown, 1100 E. Fifth St., in Storm Lake and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 62 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.53.

Jose Ramos Aguilar, of Sioux City, won the first $30,000 top prize in the Iowa Lottery's Triple 777 Max scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at L & K Laundromat, 1906 Court St., and claimed his prize Monday in Storm Lake.

Triple 777 Max is a $3 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.51.

