STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for members of the public for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Rosencia Amadus, 15, was reported as a runaway from her Storm Lake home on Saturday and has not been seen since. She is approximately 5 feet tall and 130 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at (712) 732-8010 or (712) 749-2525.