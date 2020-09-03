Storm Lake's Tyson Foods to have one of the first pilot clinics promoting culture of health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Storm Lake has been named one of the first locations for a pilot clinic that is designed to boost the overall health and wellness of Tyson Foods employees.

Tyson announced, Thursday, that it is partnering with Marathon Health to pilot seven health clinics near company production facilities. The clinics will give Tyson employees and their families easier access to high quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.

The clinic in Storm Lake will be located near the company's two plants, which employs more than 3,300 people. A clinic will also be established at the company's Holcomb, Kansas, plant which employs more than 3,000 people. The locations of other clinics will be announced soon. Clinic will start to open in the first half of 2021.

The seven pilot clinics will serve nearly 38,000 Tyson team members and their families. Spouses, dependents age 2 and older who are covered by the Tyson insurance plan, will be eligible. The clinics will be designed to serve a diverse workforce, providing communications in multiple languages.