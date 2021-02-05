String of zero coronavirus cases for Sioux City Schools students continues

SIOUX CITY -- The streak of school weeks with no positive novel coronavirus cases for Sioux City School District students is continuing, as Friday marked another perfectly clean recap of virus statistics.

There were zero student coronavirus cases reported for the week ended Friday, as there has been for each of the first four weeks of January since classes resumed after the holiday break.

Additionally, the report showed four district employees had tested positive for the week. There were also four employees who tested positive last weeks, making for 10 combined over the five school weeks of 2021. There had been no district employee cases through the week ended Jan. 22, and only one in each of the first two weeks among the workers.

In order to reduce the virus impact, district workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings, and face masks are required in buildings.