Striping of U.S. 20 work zone in Jackson set for this week

JACKSON, Neb. -- Permanent striping of the rebuilt section of U.S. Highway 20 through Jackson is scheduled to be completed late Friday, weather permitting.

Once striping is completed, traffic will use the outside lanes in each direction with a turning lane in the center, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation news release.

Work began in April on the pavement removal and replacement project, which also included sidewalk replacement.

Minor work remains to be done and will be completed in the spring, the NDOT said.

