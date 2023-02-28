CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville is expected to open for the season on Wednesday.

The range is usually open daily March 1-Dec. 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting. It is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It's recommended that visitors check with park staff prior to arrival to make sure weather or grounds conditions have not closed the range for the day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 individual or family annual permits can be purchased online through the Woodbury County Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org. Shooters are required to register at the park's check-in station.