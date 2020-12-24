Stub Gray Shooting Range to close for season

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will close for the season on Jan. 1.

The range will reopen on March 1.

The range is open daily March 1-Dec. 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting. It is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 individual or family annual permits can be purchased online through the Woodbury County Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org.

