SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- As the oral arguments before a special session of the Nebraska Supreme Court approached one hour in front of them in a school auditorium, the heads of some high school students drooped, while others placed heads onto hands.
A bit later when arguments in two cases were done, many students were happy to pose questions to the seven justices, lining up in the South Sioux City Middle School venue. After that, South Sioux City senior Raelee Voss was pumped over seeing the first time the state's high court had come to the Dakota County seat for the first time to hear legal arguments.
"I was enthused to see it. When do you get a chance to see the Nebraska Supreme Court in action?" Voss said.
Voss, who plans to study mass communications in college, said the session was especially notable for those planning to go into the law field.
The two-hour event was part of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s outreach and education programming, to raise awareness of the court processes and the importance of civics in society, South Sioux City High School Principal Ashley O'Dell said.
"We are grateful for the partnership with the Nebraska State Bar Foundation as it provides our students, community members and local dignitaries with an opportunity to witness an event of this magnitude," O'Dell said.
County Court Judge Kurt Rager, a graduate of South Sioux High School, began the day by filling in Siouxland students and others on how the cases would play out, plus the rules of what they could and couldn't do in an event where tight security measures were in place.
"The court will not make a decision today and tell you what they are doing...Depending upon the complexity of the case, it will take quite a while," Rager said.
A male officer at 10:20 a.m. stonily intoned, "This auditorium is now a courtroom," and another person called out the court cry, "Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye."
The seven justices filed in from, stage right, then sat down on chairs set on the stage. They introduced themselves by name, and oral arguments in the first case began.
All seven justices -- Chief Justice Mike Heavican and Justices William Cassel, Jonathan Papik, Stephanie Stacy, Jeffrey Funke, John Freudenberg and Lindsey Miller-Lerman -- asked numerous questions of the four attorneys who spoke over a combined hour. Miller-Lerman later told students she was the first female justice on the court.
In one case, the issue at hand was whether the trial court erred, when finding, due to insufficient evidence, the appellee mother's use of controlled substances did not place her juvenile children at risk of harm. The second case involved a child custody proceeding and the intersection of the Indian Child Welfare Act.
Once those two ended, students with questions came forward, and eight got to pose a query to the justices before time ran out to hear from others in line.
The first student asked for advice on how to become a lawyer.
"Stay in school. Get good grades. Stay involved," Heavican said. "Law schools don't want to take people who are just smart and that's it."
Stacy added, "If your school doesn't have a mock trial team, make one."
Other questions included why the justices ask so many hypothetical questions, while Mia Stroud, a senior from Ponca High School asked, "How often do you affirm trial court decisions?"
"As often as they should be," Heavican said in a concise answer, as many in the audience chuckled.
He also responded in short form to another question on behalf of the justices. Asked for the favorite moment as a lawyer or justice, Heavican wryly said, "This session today."