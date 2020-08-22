Students wary, not scared to return to school amid coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- When they went to school on March 13, metro Sioux City students didn't know they would not return for in-person instruction again for five months, due to how the novel coronavirus spread wiped out classes and such school events as proms, May graduations and spring sports seasons.
Now that classes for the 2020-21 academic year are kicking off, several students said coronavirus has been an ongoing summer discussion topic for them and they appreciate measures that school officials have put in place to make school environments safe.
Still, students from Bishop Heelan High School, South Sioux City Middle School and Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary said they have wariness on the possible impact of the virus that has been present for a half year regionally.
One of those pupils, Heelan senior Cooper Stabile, saw the virus disrupt the Crusader baseball season last month, when he was one of eight players who quarantined for some time after one teammate tested positive, just before the tournament trail started.
"I am definitely socializing way less. Coronavirus, want to keep it out, so we don't have the football season impacted," Stabile said.
School officials have consulted public health professionals on how to safely bring back students. They are taking steps that include ongoing cleaning actions, having hand sanitizer available in large supplies, lessening the number of people eating lunch at one time and making varying decisions on mask wearing.
Kyhah Vaughn, an eighth-grader at South Sioux City, is among the minority of area students who have already started classes, with six days under her belt with fellow Cardinal pupils. Masks are required at South Sioux City schools, and Vaughn said the procedures she has seen in schools make her feel safer.
How SSC schools look now, she said, is a far cry from back in March, when "nobody thought it was serious" or that the rest of the spring semester would be wiped out.
"(Coronvirus) is on my mind, I try not to get it...It is such a topic. We talk about it -- not a lot because it gets overwhelming," Vaughn said.
She has no qualms about wearing a mask, and has seen no classmates balk on donning them, saying they are taking a "mature" stance. Vaughn also thinks not having water fountains operational is another good step.
Woodbury County has had nearly 3,900 positive tests of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 54. Those numbers began piling up in March, about the time in-school instruction was halted on March 16,
Kinnick Saylor will begin third grade on Monday, when the year opens in Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Saylor lost the last 10 weeks of second grade in-school instruction, although he did take part in some online learning during the spring, which he said he found glitchy technologically. He lamented not being able to complete a biology project, where he had done some work on a rain forest project, and also missing out on learning division at the end of the year.
Saylor has two older siblings who will be in SB-L Middle School, with Emma and Tate also down to their last two days of summer vacation. Kinnick Saylor is looking forward to seeing friends and taking math and science courses. He has no major apprehension about going to school in the time of coronavirus.
At SB-L, facial masks are required within buildings for teachers and students in grades 6-12 when social distancing is not possible, and in the lower grades they are encouraged when distancing is not possible.
Saylor wants to have an entire year with no required online learning, and plans to wear a mask, and he has heard some other measures in place at his school.
"We can't use the water fountains any more. We have to use a lot of hand sanitizer," Saylor said.
He was like Vaughn and Stabile in saying he did some online learning in April an May, and none of them preferred that version to courses in classrooms.
"Being in person is so much better," Stabile said.
He said he likes the Heelan measures of distancing students in the larger classrooms that are present in the modern school that opened midway in his freshman year, and plans to slather on "a lot of hand sanitizer."
As at South Sioux City, masks are required within Heelan, which works for Stabile: "That is an awesome thing, to keep the virus away."
Vaughn was the most pessimistic of the students for how long coronavirus might impact school and society. Even is a widely discussed vaccine comes by 2021, she said, "I don't think things will ever get back to normal."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.