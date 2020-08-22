Students wary, not scared to return to school amid coronavirus

"I am definitely socializing way less. Coronavirus, want to keep it out, so we don't have the football season impacted," Stabile said.

School officials have consulted public health professionals on how to safely bring back students. They are taking steps that include ongoing cleaning actions, having hand sanitizer available in large supplies, lessening the number of people eating lunch at one time and making varying decisions on mask wearing.

Kyhah Vaughn, an eighth-grader at South Sioux City, is among the minority of area students who have already started classes, with six days under her belt with fellow Cardinal pupils. Masks are required at South Sioux City schools, and Vaughn said the procedures she has seen in schools make her feel safer.

How SSC schools look now, she said, is a far cry from back in March, when "nobody thought it was serious" or that the rest of the spring semester would be wiped out.

"(Coronvirus) is on my mind, I try not to get it...It is such a topic. We talk about it -- not a lot because it gets overwhelming," Vaughn said.