Summer fun options in Okoboji lessened due to coronavirus

While there have been more than 15,300 confirmed cases of people testing positive for coronavirus and 375 deaths in Iowa, there have been only six positive tests in Dickinson County and no deaths. Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild illness and some may not need to be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.

There are several church camps along the Okoboji lakes that go back decades in drawing young people. While Lutheran Lakeside Camp on East Lake Okoboji won't hold sessions this summer, the Lakeside Center at Okoboji that serves as a Presbyterian camp will, although the start will be pushed back three weeks.

Those overnight camps will now begin on July 5, a letter from the Lakeside Center board of directors explained.

"We’re sure that you’re looking forward to summer more eagerly than ever. Take heart knowing that this will end. As Psalm 30 says, 'Though this sorrow may last through the night, God’s joy comes in the morning.' The days are coming when we can get out of the house, see friends face to face, and finally take a break from all of our screens," the summary said.