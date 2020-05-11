Sutherland driver charged with OWI for fatal October crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sutherland, Iowa, man involved in an October collision that resulted in the death of a Primghar man has been charged with driving while under the influence.

Authorities on Friday charged Joshua Mahler, 41, in O'Brien County District Court with operating while intoxicated, defective brakes and having no insurance at the time of the Oct. 6 crash in which Jerome Schueller, 61, was killed.

The crash occurred at 5:22 p.m. at the intersection of 380th Street and Roosevelt Avenue near Primghar. Schueller was westbound on 380th Street in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle when it was struck on the driver's side by a northbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by Mahler.

Two boys, ages 6 and 8, who were riding with Schueller were injured. Mahler and his passenger were not injured.

Mahler showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, court documents show, and blood and urine specimens collected from him were positive for the presence of controlled substances.

