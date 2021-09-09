 Skip to main content
SUV crashes into house near Orange City
SUV crashes into house near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Two people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV crashed into a house near Orange City.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Cody Mulder, 38, of Hospers, Iowa, was northbound on County Road K-64 in a Honda CRV at 1:01 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the east ditch and struck a fence and the house.

Orange City house crash

Two people were injured Wednesday when an SUV crashed into a house north of Orange City, Iowa.

Mulder and a passenger both were transported to Orange City Area Health System for treatment of their injuries. No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

The house had an estimated $50,000 in damages. The Honda had $15,000 in damages.

Mulder was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

