Team makes national tourney in Sioux City after death of player

"You don't ever get through something like this. It is not like you hustle through it," Columbia head coach Allison Jones-Olson said.

"It is going to be choppy and it is never-ending. We are continuing our lives, but it is something that is there for us."

Sidney Branson, a sophomore outside hitter, said the season has absolutely been played in tribute to Meyer.

"I don't think anyone had to say it. We are doing this for her," Branson said.

Kiersten Anderson, the sole senior on the team and the leader in kills with 378, agreed that playing volleyball reminded them of Meyer while also serving as a way to push through grief.

"Volleyball was our rock, in a way. Without it, I think we would have sat in our rooms with the lights out," Anderson said.

"I still feel like it happened yesterday. We still think about her every day."

Anderson, who was a roommate of Meyer, recalled how much energy she displayed from the first time they met. Meyer had a quirky habit of not sitting on the couch, but rather tables or desks.