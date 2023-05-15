ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Boyden teenager died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Rock Valley.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 12:26 a.m. to the intersection of Fairway Drive and Golf Course Road. Rock Valley Police officers determined a Subaru WRX driven by Walter Wynia had failed to make a turn at the intersection, left the road and struck a tree and a house.
Wynia, 18, of Boyden, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, Rock Valley Police Chief Monte Warburton said. A juvenile passenger had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.