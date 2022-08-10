Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A 15-year-old boy died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake.
The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and his 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
The boys were transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old was treated and released.