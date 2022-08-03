 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen injured in scooter collision with car near Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa -- A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after the scooter he was driving collided with a car at a highway intersection near Sheldon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the teen was westbound on a Honda scooter on 280th Street about four miles north of Sheldon at 12:32 p.m. when he entered the intersection with Iowa Highway 60 and struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by Bonnie Allison, of Spencer, Iowa.

Allison brought her car to a stop about 300 feet south of the intersection, and the scooter remained in the intersection. The teen, whose name was not released, was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center. Allison, 71, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

