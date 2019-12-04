Text-to-911 now available in Sioux City area for emergency calls

SIOUX CITY -- Broadening the ways to contact and get help from public safety personnel, technology is now in place in the Sioux City metro area for people to send text messages to reach emergency communications workers.

Text-to-911 capabilities are now in place at the Woodbury County Communications Center, which connects people to fire, police and sheriff's offices. A host of emergency officials in a Wednesday press conference announced the launch of text-to-911, saying it will be a good option for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, have speech impairments or are in a dicey situation in which calling by voice to 911 is not possible or dangerous.

"There are a lot of benefits," South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said.

Communications center manager Wendy Hess one good example of recent use was by a child who used texting, as the safest method in the moment, to report a domestic disturbance.

"It is literally like texting a friend," Hess said.

Hess said a series of texts to the comm center will invariably be slower to report details of the incident, so, "Call when you can, text when you can't."