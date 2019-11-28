Thanksgiving shoppers delay holiday meal to seek bigger bargains

"I don't want to get there," she said.

Standing sixth in line at JCPenneys was Wallace Martin, of Sioux City, who also was having a much different Thanksgiving experience. For the prior 15 years, Martin has worked as an employee for various metro Wal-Mart stores on Black Friday, so he had never been in a line waiting to shop near the time of Thanksgiving.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It is good for the retailers, but it does take away from the family," he said.

Martin said the days of long lines prior to store openings may be tapering off, since some of the good deals can also be had online. However, he added, "some are in-store exclusives, and you have to be here."

Like Fredricksen and Geesaman, for Martin there was no missing of a family holiday meal, just delaying it to near 6 p.m. He planned to shop at JCPenney, Wal-Mart, Menard's and Home Depot, then get back to eat with about 15 people.

Martin said he never dreaded working Black Fridays, which kicked off a five-week busy shopping period.

"We always had proper staffing. It was part of working retail. The holidays are another day," he said.