Thanksgiving shoppers delay holiday meal to seek bigger bargains

SIOUX CITY -- Although they were a bit conflicted, people in line at the first Sioux City retailer to open on Thanksgiving Day afternoon also knew that after they finished their holiday shopping, they would enjoy a festive meal with family.
Drawn by potential purchases of 50 to 70 percent off normal prices, and the chance at coupons from $100 to $500 off, customers lined up some 90 minutes before the 2 p.m. opening at JCPenney, which is a Southern Hills Mall anchor store.
Tamie Fredricksen and Brianna Geesaman, both of Sioux City, said they got in line at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at JCPenney. They had never before stood in line for a store opening.
"We are getting gifts for family," Geesaman said.
"We are getting this done...I've got a little dog, I want to get a coat for him, stuff like that," Fredricksen said.
Other retailers nearby such as Target at Sunnybrook Plaza or Best Buy at Lakeport Commons, opened at 5 p.m. Now that the many years of pre-dawn Black Friday shopping have morphed into stores being open on the latter half of Thanksgiving, some people are choosing to pull away from family holiday plans to go shop.
Fredricksen and Geesaman said they planned to shop for a few hours, then have a traditional holiday meal of turkey at a Perkin's restaurant. Geesaman said after years of being perplexed that "crazy" people would brave large crowds as stores opened, she was a bit surprised to find herself among those ranks.
"I don't want to get there," she said.
Standing sixth in line at JCPenneys was Wallace Martin, of Sioux City, who also was having a much different Thanksgiving experience. For the prior 15 years, Martin has worked as an employee for various metro Wal-Mart stores on Black Friday, so he had never been in a line waiting to shop near the time of Thanksgiving.
"It is good for the retailers, but it does take away from the family," he said.
Martin said the days of long lines prior to store openings may be tapering off, since some of the good deals can also be had online. However, he added, "some are in-store exclusives, and you have to be here."
Like Fredricksen and Geesaman, for Martin there was no missing of a family holiday meal, just delaying it to near 6 p.m. He planned to shop at JCPenney, Wal-Mart, Menard's and Home Depot, then get back to eat with about 15 people.
Martin said he never dreaded working Black Fridays, which kicked off a five-week busy shopping period.
"We always had proper staffing. It was part of working retail. The holidays are another day," he said.
There are other shopping related special days in this period. Small Business Saturday is one of those, and in Sioux City the Downtown Partners organization for a third year is hosting a Small Business Bingo card event, to encourage holiday shoppers to visit locally owned shops.
The line had grown to 32 people one hour before JCPenney opened up. Mary and Loni Kuhlmann, of Sioux City, were in line at that point, and paged through an ad circular to pinpoint the $280 bed comforter that would be available for $99.99.
Loni Kuhlmann said family members had an early Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, so she was clear to shop for household items and gifts for nieces and nephews, maybe in the range from $500 to $800, all told.
Kuhlmann said she had long been a Black Friday shopper, starting prior to age 10 with her mother, so the lines and sometimes aggressive crowds are nothing.
"I was young and in a cart, holding our things, from people grabbing," she said.