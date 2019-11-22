Thanksgiving Turkey? Some Siouxlanders go for other entrees on the holiday

SIOUX CITY -- Becky Struthers grew up in Kansas eating turkey as the Thanksgiving meal entree staple, and while that's the preference her father still has, she won't include turkey when she's in charge of the holiday menu.

"I have yet to find a recipe that cooks turkey that isn't dry or gross," Struthers, who now lives in North Sioux City, said one week before the upcoming holiday.

"I cook no turkey whatsoever. I'd rather have a ham, prime rib, you name it, anything but a turkey."

Struthers said prepping, cooking and carving a turkey involves lengthy work for a meal that gets eaten quickly. She's also admittedly not a traditionalist on other holiday meals, saying she goes with lasagna for Easter.

Struthers, 55, said there is a generation gap on those who insist on turkey for Thanksgiving, as those who are older than her still hold firm on that inclusion.

"The younger generation is moving on from turkeys," Struthers said.