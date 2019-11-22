Thanksgiving Turkey? Some Siouxlanders go for other entrees on the holiday

SIOUX CITY -- Becky Struthers grew up in Kansas eating turkey as the Thanksgiving meal entree staple, and while that's the preference her father still has, she won't include turkey when she's in charge of the holiday menu.
"I have yet to find a recipe that cooks turkey that isn't dry or gross," Struthers, who now lives in North Sioux City, said one week before the upcoming holiday.
"I cook no turkey whatsoever. I'd rather have a ham, prime rib, you name it, anything but a turkey."
Struthers said prepping, cooking and carving a turkey involves lengthy work for a meal that gets eaten quickly. She's also admittedly not a traditionalist on other holiday meals, saying she goes with lasagna for Easter.
Struthers, 55, said there is a generation gap on those who insist on turkey for Thanksgiving, as those who are older than her still hold firm on that inclusion.
"The younger generation is moving on from turkeys," Struthers said.
Of course, grocery store chains in Siouxland and Sioux City meat markets such as One Stop Meat Shop and Braunger's Retail Meat Market, continue to sell ample numbers of turkeys. But not as many as before, in a trend over the last half-decade, Braunger's manager Bill Smutzler said.
"I've noticed less and less and less all the time. They are switching over to hams, prime rib, pork roast," Smutzler said.
The U.S. Poultry and Egg Association estimates Americans will eat 46 million turkeys, or about 1.4 billion pounds, on Thanksgiving.
-
An October survey conducted by Harris Poll for Instacart showed Americans secretly dislike some beloved Thanksgiving classics, but still eat them to avoid hurting the feelings of the host or because of tradition. Of the 2,000 people surveyed online, 29 percent admitted they don't like canned cranberry sauce, followed by green been casserole (24 percent), sweet potato casserole (22 percent), pumpkin pie (21 percent) and, yes, the turkey itself (19 percent).
The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation in a Thursday release said turkeys remain popular, since they are low in fat, packed with protein and economical. Sam Funk, IFBF director of research and senior economist, said 95 percent of Americans will enjoy turkey with their meal, while noting researchers have seen, as traditions change, that nearly half of households now serve both turkey and ham at Thanksgiving.
Smutzler said for many people Thanksgiving is the only time they have a turkey entree all year. While Braunger's sells turkeys year-round, the store ups the total beginning Nov. 1.
The options available at Braunger's include frozen whole turkeys, bone-in turkey breast, boneless breast and a netted breast. Many people will never give up turkeys for Thanksgiving, Smutzler said.
"That older generation holds onto it -- 'That's what we do,' " he said.
Ron Demuth, who owns One Stop Meat Shop, said he first started noticing the trend of patrons buying fewer turkeys about three years ago.
"The numbers go down just a little bit every year. People are trying to do something unique, rather than the old traditions," Demuth said.
"They come in and pick something else out," he added, citing lamb, chicken or buffalo.
Demuth opined that one reason some people don't buy turkey is because of changing dynamics within specific families, such as when children move away, so some parents may be only feeding themselves.
"That's a big factor," he said.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
Government and education reporter.
