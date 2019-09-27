ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The theme for a big annual festival in Siouxland has been picked, as preparations continue for the 80th Tulip Festival in Orange City in May 2020.
Organizers on Friday announced the theme will be “Vibrant Together. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” The Tulip Festival Steering Committee in a release said the events will be held May 14 to 16.
Reese and Cristi Kelch, co-chairpersons of the committee, said the theme captures the spirit of the community and honors the rich history of the festival. The Kelches said the theme is also a nod to the city of Orange City’s 150 year anniversary, which is also taking place in 2020.
“It is with the help of our vibrant and willing volunteers that the festival has thrived for 80 years, and together as a community, we look forward to a future that continues to celebrate the Dutch traditions Orange City was founded on 150 years ago," they said.
Tulip Festival event information, volunteer opportunities and more can be found on the festival’s website at www.octulipfestival.com.