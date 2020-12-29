Third snow in one week slows down Siouxland

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous collisions.

Heavy snowfall of up to a foot, or more in some spots, was forecast in parts of Iowa, where the state Department of Transportation urged people to delay travel plans. The department's road conditions map showed most highways in the western part of the state covered or partly covered with snow by midday Tuesday.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farley in the afternoon said his patrolling in Woodbury County showed Iowa Department of Transportation crews had "done a great job of moving snow," but I-29 was still slick in spots. Farley said he had seen some spin-out wrecks, but nothing with serious injuries.

It was the type of day that would have been marked by school closures, but the holiday break that extends to Jan. 4 for many districts meant classes were not being held.

The Pronto Market in Kingsley, Iowa, by noon was seeing a lot of patrons and delivery personnel making comments about the snow.