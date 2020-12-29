Third snow in one week slows down Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- After the angst on whether there would be snow on the ground in time for Christmas, three snowfalls in seven days have made the landscape quite white in Siouxland.
The snow that fell beginning Tuesday morning in Sioux City and other places piled up quickly and caused dicey driving as the day went on. Snow emergency rules to enable plow crews to freely work continue into the first part of Wednesday for places such as Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota City.
Samantha Carr, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the snow totals would likely be heavy, between 4 to 7 inches, by the time the system moved eastward out of Siouxland by late Tuesday.
The Monona County Sheriff's Office by 11 a.m. said roads were 100 percent covered by snow. Plows were moving on major highways Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20, in vectors in all directions from Sioux City, plus also on priority streets in Sioux City and by noon in towns such as Moville in Woodbury County.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed for several hours in both directions after numerous collisions.
Heavy snowfall of up to a foot, or more in some spots, was forecast in parts of Iowa, where the state Department of Transportation urged people to delay travel plans. The department's road conditions map showed most highways in the western part of the state covered or partly covered with snow by midday Tuesday.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farley in the afternoon said his patrolling in Woodbury County showed Iowa Department of Transportation crews had "done a great job of moving snow," but I-29 was still slick in spots. Farley said he had seen some spin-out wrecks, but nothing with serious injuries.
It was the type of day that would have been marked by school closures, but the holiday break that extends to Jan. 4 for many districts meant classes were not being held.
The Pronto Market in Kingsley, Iowa, by noon was seeing a lot of patrons and delivery personnel making comments about the snow.
Pronto Manager Jackie Waterbury said most people were taking the snow, which started about 8:30 a.m. in the Plymouth County town, in stride.
"I haven't heard any customers say it is too bad," Waterbury said. She added a dairy delivery worker had noted he would drive back a longer route on Iowa Highway 140, since he couldn't be sure the condition of county backroads leading to Le Mars.
Leading up to the recent snows, late 2020 had been very dry. There had been a snow event once in October and once in November, with about three inches each time in Sioux City, then nothing until Dec. 23. More snow followed on Sunday, then Tuesday marked the largest snowfall of any of the days so far.
The forecast for the remainder of the week will be sunny, seasonal and precipitation-free.
"Siouxland will see highs in the 20s, lows in the single digits, but plenty of sunny days," Carr said. "It will be cold, but it will also be dry."
Reporter Earl Horlyk contributed to this article. The Associated Press also contributed.