SIOUX CITY -- People scanning the rural skyline recently in Siouxland have had a good chance of seeing a host of planes and helicopters spraying fields.
That was true in late July and now into August, with planes swooping and laying down mists over fields near Kingsley, Moville, Lawton and Correctionville, plus many other locations, particularly in Woodbury and Monona counties.
Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Joel DeJong said Friday one of the main factors precipitating the spraying is the attempt to limit the impact on crops from the influx of the painted lady butterfly through its larvae, typically called the thistle caterpillar.
Siouxlanders in social media posts raved about the beauty of big groups of painted lady butterflies, which are deep orange, with black and white wing tips. Farmers see a different picture, in the costly loss of income.
DeJong said it is the consensus of the agricultural community that this year's influx of the painted lady butterfly/thistle caterpillar is the largest ever in Siouxland.
"We see a few each year, but not to this extent," DeJong said.
The painted lady butterfly, or Vanessa cardui, normally passes through the tri-state area, but is spending more time in the vicinity than usual.
"The climate that we've had apparently made it possible for them to thrive here this year," DeJong said.'
DeJong said three weeks ago marked the beginning of problematic destruction of soybean crops, as the butterfly larvae chomped away.
"At times, they were chewing off 50 percent of the leaf area on soybeans," he said. That moved many farmer to hire flying crews to begin spraying an insecticide.
"You (spray to) kill the larvae, you don't do an effective job killing the adults (butterflies)," DeJong said.
DeJong said lots of airplane businesses get involved in crop dusting in a short window of days. Some come from outside Iowa, journeying to trouble spots nationally over the course of the growing season.
Chris Sickelka, of Sickelka Agriculture Center, of Sutherland, Iowa, said the firm does aerial spraying, but isn't involved in dusting fields with thistle caterpillars. Sickelka said he's heard those problem areas lie south of Iowa Highway 3 and near U.S. Highway 20.
"We just aren't seeing defoliation our fields," Sickelka said.
DeJong said this burst of thistle caterpillars is the second, and by far largest, of the summer, particularly in Woodbury and Monona counties, with are the southern most of the nine-county region in which he works. He said there are some signs a third generation over the summer could occur, and that will be known over the next 10 days.
"We are hoping they migrate before huge egg-laying," DeJong said.
Not all the planes seen in the area are spraying to kill the larvae, he noted. DeJong said some planes are applying a corn fungicide, as is a farming practice when corn pollinates and tassels. A third factor is some aerial spraying involves a soybean fungicide.