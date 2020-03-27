TIMELINE: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Siouxland's three states

SIOUX CITY -- As concerns from the spread of coronavirus moved through the nation, the first confirmed Siouxland case of COVID-19 came in the first half of March, then numbers accelerated over the last 10 days of the month.

The information on confirmed cases comes from varying officials in the three states that comprise Siouxland. Here is a compilation of confirmed cases, in chronological order.

Thursday, March 11: Knox County, Nebraska

Saturday, March 21: Woodbury County, Iowa

Sunday, March 22: Sioux County, Iowa

Monday, March 23: Woodbury County, Iowa

Wednesday, March 25: Monona County, Iowa

Thursday, March 26: Woodbury County, Sioux County and Dickinson County, Iowa

Friday, March 27: Monona County, Iowa, and Union County, South Dakota

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Siouxland.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

