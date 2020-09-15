Top 4 coronavirus positivity rates remain in Northwest Iowa

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Iowa continues to lead the way in a key novel coronavirus pandemic statistic, as the top positivity testing rates in Iowa are in four Siouxland counties.

The statistic measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. The top positivity rate is in Sioux County, with 24.2 percent, followed by Lyon with 17.2 percent, Plymouth at 16 percent and O'Brien at 15.5 percent.

The positivity rate in Plymouth previously led the state over the last week of August, when the percentage was above 20 percent for many days.

Of all Northwest Iowa counties, Sioux has the third most positive cases with 1,125, behind the counties of Woodbury and Buena Vista.