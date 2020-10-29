Top Woodbury County health official: Residents' social movements spurring COVID-19 spread

SIOUX CITY -- Sometimes they reveal activities via social media.
Seeing too many residents going to school extracurricular and social life events such as weddings without taking precautions, the chief Woodbury County public health official has chastised residents for becoming lax in the fight to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The prime culprits are adults from age 18 to 40, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said. He said 61 percent of county positive cases are from people in that young adult to nearly middle age range, so they are prime contributors to the "dramatic" rise in virus numbers.
"It is that age range that are really out and about, that is socializing, with the highest impact," Grieme said, when speaking Monday in a Sioux City School Board meeting, at the beginning of a week in which the number of positive virus cases rose above 7,400.
"A personal decision can have a widespread impact," Grieme added.
Some people worried that the resumption of school in August would raise the number of cases, even as officials undertook huge cleaning activities and some districts required masks. But only 10 percent of coronavirus cases in Woodbury County come from the school age range up through age 17, Grieme said.
"We can't say our increase is really due to our students," he said.
Grieme pointed to even more precarious months ahead, when he said people will feel the pull to have gatherings of family and friends for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"I am concerned about the upcoming holidays," he said.
The virus is spiking not only nationally, with the positive number of cases above 8.8 million and 227,000 deaths, but also in the three Siouxland states. As of Thursday, the number of Woodbury County deaths was 99.
The first county death occurred on April 21, and the county total near the beginning of the latest spike stood at 61 on Sept. 19, so that means 38, or more one-third of all deaths, have occurred over the last five weeks alone.
The 14-day average of positive coronavirus tests is the benchmark being highly scrutinized by public health and school district officials. The Woodbury County ratio has routinely been above 15 percent for much of the last five weeks, and Grieme said he would feel much better about the potential for "containing" the virus if the range was 6 or 7 percent.
People who have tested positive for the virus are expected to go into isolation, meaning they stay home and avoid any contact with people for at least 10 days following the onset of symptoms, or their positive tests. They should be fever-free and their symptoms need to improve before they leave isolation.
More than 30 Siouxland District Health officials undertake contact tracing to see how many people may be impacted and go into quarantine, given proximity to someone who tested positive.
Grieme said sometimes people are not completely honest with health officials about their activities. Grieme told board members that some reviews of people's social media accounts can give revelations.
"We run across these Facebook pages, when (district health employees) do the close-contacts investigations. They (claim they) haven't really been anywhere, but then we find them in a wedding reception, in a crowded place. That's where our (county) exposures are beginning to come from," Grieme said.
The brunt of virus cases started in March, and spiked in Siouxland in late April and May. Gov. Kim Reynolds in March closed down schools, restaurants and other businesses.
Over the last three weeks of May, Reynolds ordered that restaurants, hair salons and other businesses could reopen, with restrictions, plus indoor movie theaters, zoos, museums, aquariums, wedding reception venues and bars could reopen.
Greime said local case numbers began dropping off in late May, because people were initially "a little bit cautious," in the aftermath of businesses and campgrounds re-opening and the first slate of high school sports started up, after a spring of no track, golf or soccer in Iowa high schools.
But so-called "quarantine fatigue" has been shown by residents, who wanted to go back to the traditional way of living, Grieme told the Sioux City Council members on Sept. 21. On top of that, there has been a lot of debate on the necessity of wearing masks, something Reynolds has not mandated and President Donald Trump has not routinely embraced.
In an Oct. 10 weekly COVID-19 status report, the Siouxland District Health Department wrote sternly that people who have been exposed to the virus, and those who have tested positive, should not be going out and about.
"IT IS STILL EXPECTED THAT AN INDIVIDUAL THAT HAS BEEN TESTED IS TO QUARANTINE UNTIL THEY RECEIVE THE RESULTS OF THEIR TESTS," Siouxland District Health wrote in all-caps.
"Until we have compliance with isolation and quarantine expectations, we will continue to see new cases on a daily basis," the report added.
