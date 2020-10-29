Top Woodbury County health official: Residents' social movements spurring COVID-19 spread

"We can't say our increase is really due to our students," he said.

Grieme pointed to even more precarious months ahead, when he said people will feel the pull to have gatherings of family and friends for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"I am concerned about the upcoming holidays," he said.

The virus is spiking not only nationally, with the positive number of cases above 8.8 million and 227,000 deaths, but also in the three Siouxland states. As of Thursday, the number of Woodbury County deaths was 99.

The first county death occurred on April 21, and the county total near the beginning of the latest spike stood at 61 on Sept. 19, so that means 38, or more one-third of all deaths, have occurred over the last five weeks alone.

The 14-day average of positive coronavirus tests is the benchmark being highly scrutinized by public health and school district officials. The Woodbury County ratio has routinely been above 15 percent for much of the last five weeks, and Grieme said he would feel much better about the potential for "containing" the virus if the range was 6 or 7 percent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}