Tornado touches down near Hartington

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A tornado touched ground in rural Cedar County Wednesday as a storm cell along an approaching cold front moved through Northeast Nebraska.

The tornado touched down briefly at approximately 4:50 p.m. about seven miles east of Hartington. No damage was reported, according to the National Weather Service in Omaha.

The tornado was included in a cell that developed as a cold front moved through the area. As the front approached Sioux City, the storms began to subside.

"The storms have started to weaken, so now it's just rain," Philip Schumacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said.

Schumacher said the rain track was moving out of Dakota County and to the south of Sioux City.

