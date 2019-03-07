SIOUX CITY -- On the third possession of the Wednesday morning game, an Eastern Oregon player missed a shot, but the Mountaineers' Julia Hanni kept the play alive, moving down the lane, nabbing a rebound and getting fouled after hoisting up a shot.
Hanni went to the free throw line and, with a perfect swish, scored her first point of the 2019 NAIA Division II women's national tournament. The following charity toss attempt rimmed out to the left, and as she ran to the other side of the court to play defense against the Saint Francis (Indiana) Cougars, two energetic fans applauded Hanni's efforts at the Tyson Events Center.
Mother Mari Hanni and sister Sofie Hanni, of Uppsala, Sweden, were in the stands, for the opening round game.
Sofie was seeing her younger sister play for the first time as an Eastern Oregon hoopster, and pulled off her stop in Sioux City as a complete surprise for Julia. After a few flight connections that ended in Omaha and a drive up Interstate 29, Sofie approached Julia at the Tuesday night banquet at the Sioux City Convention Center that kicked off NAIA tourney festivities.
"I just rolled in, and (Julia) was shocked, happy," Sofie said.
Mari added that once nearby Mountaineer players figured out the Swedish siblings were meeting, a hugfest ensued, even though they didn't know Sofie.
"They started hugging all around. It was very nice," Mari said.
Mari has been in the U.S. longer, for two weeks, which let her visit the college campus in La Grande, Oregon. She got to see a few Eastern Oregon games as the regular season ended, and the Mountaineers entered the NAIA tourney with a 28-3 record. Julia, a 6-foot senior starter averaging six points and three rebounds per game, knew her mother would be in Sioux City.
Both Mari and Sofie are doctors, and as the game was played, they described Uppsala, a city of 225,000 residents where people have lived since at least the 3rd Century. Mari said she didn't mind googling to get precise facts about Uppsala, since it made her less nervous about the game, which proceeded for much of the first half with an Eastern Oregon lead in the vicinity of 10 points.
"It is nerve-wracking. It is even more nerve-wracking when it is your family member playing, especially since they've won almost all the games. You don't know what to expect here," Sofie said.
She said Uppsala is the hometown of Carl Linnaeus, who in the 1700s became famous for his classification of plants based on how they reproduce, putting those in Latin words. It is also home to one of Europe's oldest universities, as Uppsala University was chartered in 1477.
Watching as Julia subbed in and out of the game every few minutes, Sofie and Mari asked a reporter about Sioux City's history, and whether Sioux was a Native American word, as they suspected. They had already formed a positive opinion.
"The Missouri River is very beautiful," Mari said. "All the people are friendly."
In the second quarter, Eastern Oregon junior guard Madison Crew faked to the left at the top of the key, creating a huge opening as the Saint Francis players went that way. That allowed Julia Hanni to slip down the right side of the lane, where Crew hit her with an assist for an easy lay-in.
Sofie, 29, said basketball is a growing sport in Sweden. She said universities there don't have affiliated sports programs, so players like her sister who want to play after high school increasingly come to the U.S.
Julia Hanni first played for two years at Western Wyoming Community College, where Sofie saw her play in 2017. Julia then move onto to Texas A&M International University, but that stint lasted only a year. Her mother said the coach was suspended and then fired, so Julia sought a final year of play in Oregon.
"We are happy she is here, because she wasn't happy last year," Mari said.
Sofie said, "I don't think her scoring is the thing...She does the dirty work," to excel on defense.
Anytime St. Francis went on a run in the second half, Eastern Oregon responded. Mari at times yelled out in Swedish, which was noted by a few fans in the vicinity. She also laughed when a man disputed a foul call on the Mountaineers, yelling, "Where'd you learn basketball?"
Eastern Oregon ultimately won 70-61, although with less output by senior guard Maya Ah You Dias, who came into the tourney as the leading NAIA scorer, with an average of 23.7 per game. The visiting Hannis have a flight to return to Sweden on Saturday, but they'll extend that for a later departure if the Mountaineers win their second game on Friday.
Both Mari and Sofie said Julia hasn't mentioned to them if she expects the team to take the national title.
"You just take one game at a time...I know there are a lot of good teams here, so you hope to move on," Sofie said.
Mari added her take.
"The first thing that we want to happen is that (Julia) doesn't get hurt or injured; also, that the coach is content with the team and her. They are a good team together," Mari said.