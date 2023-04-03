SPENCER, Iowa -- A Terril, Iowa, man was killed Sunday after the tractor he was driving was struck by a pickup truck near Spencer.
The Iowa State Patrol said Roland Taylor, 77, was northbound on U.S. Highway 71 north of the intersection with 300th Street about two miles north of Spencer on an International 300 utility tractor. At about 5:58 p.m., Jon Hjelm, 68, of Spencer, who was driving north on U.S. 71 in a Chevrolet K2500 pickup, struck the tractor from behind in the right lane.
Taylor was thrown from the tractor, which came to rest in the median, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hjelm was transported to Spencer Hospital with minor injuries.