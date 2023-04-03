The Iowa State Patrol said Roland Taylor, 77, was northbound on U.S. Highway 71 north of the intersection with 300th Street about two miles north of Spencer on an International 300 utility tractor. At about 5:58 p.m., Jon Hjelm, 68, of Spencer, who was driving north on U.S. 71 in a Chevrolet K2500 pickup, struck the tractor from behind in the right lane.