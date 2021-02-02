Train blocking Sioux City business district, police urge people to avoid area

SIOUX CITY -- A Union Pacific train has been blocking a busy Sioux City business area for more than an hour, so police are urging people to avoid Singing Hills Boulevard.

"We are asking people to seek an alternate route until the matter is cleared up, and anyone caught by the train, to use caution if they choose to back out or turn around," Sioux City Police Department Sgt. Jeremy J. McClure said just before noon.

McClure said the train ha been blocking the Singing Hill Boulevard area since at least 11 a.m.

The UP train is blocking traffic along Singing Hills, where the railway runs parallel near Lewis Boulevard.

"We have been trying to get a hold of UP to see what the issue is and when we can expect it to be cleared up," McClure said.

The area is home to a bustling section with lots of businesses, just east of Interstate 29 on the south side of Sioux City.

