Trend continues for double-digit weekly coronavirus cases in Sioux City Schools

SIOUX CITY -- The number of Sioux City School District pupils and employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus was in the double-digit range for a second straight week, and one more class section has converted from in-person to online instruction.
As coronavirus spread continues to be problematic in Woodbury County and Northwest Iowa as a whole, the weekly school district recap of positive cases showed 16 employees and 10 pupils tested positive. That adds to the trend where the number of workers testing positive was 17 one week ago, when the student total was 15.
The class section announced to be moving to online learning was a third grade class at Leeds Elementary.
The first class section to move to online learning was announced on Sept. 9, during the third week of school. Six more in five buildings were moved to that instruction method two weeks ago and then five more followed last week, so a total of 13 class sections have been switched to online over the last four weeks combined.
Those that moved to online last week were a kindergarten and first grade class at Hunt Elementary, a fifth grade section at Leeds Elementary, multi-grade class at Loess Hills Elementary and a third grade section at Morningside Elementary.
The sections who moved into online learning two weeks ago were a fifth grade and multi-grade specialty class at Liberty, fifth grade in Irving, a multi-grade class in Loess Hills, a multi-grade class at Riverside and a fifth grade section at Sunnyside.
Cases have climbed sharply the last three weeks in Woodbury County.
As of midafternoon Friday, the number of positive cases in the county stood at 5,835, or up by 497 over the week since Sept. 25. Over the 30 weeks since cases were experienced in March, 8.5 percent of the total county cases have been experienced over the last week.
The implementation of the district's emergency plan for the classrooms came as the average rate of positive tests for the virus in Woodbury County continued to remain above 15 percent over recent weeks, sitting at 15.2 percent Friday, which ranks 15th highest among the 99 Iowa counties. That ranking is down from 13th a week ago.
That county level surpasses the minimum 15 percent rate established by the Iowa Department of Education in which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to 100 percent virtual learning.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week.
