Trend continues for double-digit weekly coronavirus cases in Sioux City Schools

Those that moved to online last week were a kindergarten and first grade class at Hunt Elementary, a fifth grade section at Leeds Elementary, multi-grade class at Loess Hills Elementary and a third grade section at Morningside Elementary.

The sections who moved into online learning two weeks ago were a fifth grade and multi-grade specialty class at Liberty, fifth grade in Irving, a multi-grade class in Loess Hills, a multi-grade class at Riverside and a fifth grade section at Sunnyside.

Cases have climbed sharply the last three weeks in Woodbury County.

As of midafternoon Friday, the number of positive cases in the county stood at 5,835, or up by 497 over the week since Sept. 25. Over the 30 weeks since cases were experienced in March, 8.5 percent of the total county cases have been experienced over the last week.

The implementation of the district's emergency plan for the classrooms came as the average rate of positive tests for the virus in Woodbury County continued to remain above 15 percent over recent weeks, sitting at 15.2 percent Friday, which ranks 15th highest among the 99 Iowa counties. That ranking is down from 13th a week ago.