Trimming along Highway 20 in Woodbury County leaves some trees behind

SIOUX CITY -- Crews have removed trees along U.S. Highway 20 on the southeast side of Sioux City and somewhat farther east, and while some of the downed trees remain in ditches to be picked up, by 2021 a planting project will give the area a new look.
As part of an Iowa Department of Transportation resurfacing project on Highway 20, weeding out of old trees was added in, IDOT official Dakin Schultz said.
First, trees were cut down in 2019 along the highway by a contracted crew in the vicinity of Moville and Lawton, and those trees remain in ditches or rights-of-way as of Monday. The most recent cutting came nearer to Sioux City, on the portion that is sometimes called the bypass, near such retail segments as Sunnybrook Plaza and Southern Hills Mall.
That work was wrapped up a more than a month ago, Schultz said, to comply with the federal law that certain trees can only come down over the half-year period covering Oct. 1 through March 31. The trees can be picked up at any time, and the ones nearest to the city are already being hauled in, while the ones by Moville that have been there for a year don't yet have a specific timeline for that work.
"The DOT is responsible for stewardship of all of the roadway rights-of-way. As such, we saw an opportunity to improve the appearance and sustainability to the city's front door," Schultz said.
He's heard from a few area residents asking about the project. He said the removal project is three-fold, involving getting rid of dead trees, undesirable tree varieties such as ash or black locust, and also some brush-type growths. Oak and maple trees are among those not cut down.
"We are planning a revegetation project for portions of the bypass, that will likely be completed in 2021," Schultz said.
An IDOT roadside development specialist did a field review of the area on April 14, toward setting details on how the greenery additions might best look.
Schultz said several landscape improvement projects along the bypass portion of Highway 20 go back 40 years, when that portion of Sioux City was being opened up.
That began in 1981 with shrubs planted near the Lakeport Street exit, and followed by a wider swath of landscaping in 1991 and 2002. Many of the ash trees were planted in 2005. Trees have more recently been cleared about every three years, with that in 2013 and 2016 and now again, before new replacement plantings come down the pike.
