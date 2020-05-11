Trimming along Highway 20 in Woodbury County leaves some trees behind

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Crews have removed trees along U.S. Highway 20 on the southeast side of Sioux City and somewhat farther east, and while some of the downed trees remain in ditches to be picked up, by 2021 a planting project will give the area a new look.

As part of an Iowa Department of Transportation resurfacing project on Highway 20, weeding out of old trees was added in, IDOT official Dakin Schultz said.

First, trees were cut down in 2019 along the highway by a contracted crew in the vicinity of Moville and Lawton, and those trees remain in ditches or rights-of-way as of Monday. The most recent cutting came nearer to Sioux City, on the portion that is sometimes called the bypass, near such retail segments as Sunnybrook Plaza and Southern Hills Mall.

That work was wrapped up a more than a month ago, Schultz said, to comply with the federal law that certain trees can only come down over the half-year period covering Oct. 1 through March 31. The trees can be picked up at any time, and the ones nearest to the city are already being hauled in, while the ones by Moville that have been there for a year don't yet have a specific timeline for that work.