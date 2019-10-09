LITTLE ROCK, Iowa -- A truck driver hauling manure was seriously injured Tuesday after his truck rolled on a rural Osceola County road.
Byron Sharp, 54, of Whitehall, Montana, was transported to the Osceola Regional Health Center with incapacitating injuries, according to an Osceola County Sheriff's Office news release.
The accident occurred at 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said, when Whitehall was turning a 2007 Volvo semi-tractor trailer registered to Jarmer Manure Tanking Service, of Fulda, Minnesota, northbound onto Monroe Avenue from 140th Street about two miles northeast of Little Rock. Whitehall failed to turn wide enough, and the trailer went into the ditch, pulling the truck with it, and rolled. The truck came to rest on the passenger side, and Whitehall had to be mechanically extricated.
About 5,000 of the 6,000 gallons of manure in the trailer spilled into the ditch. Approximately $1,000 in damage was done to the roadway's shoulder and ditch, the sheriff's office said.