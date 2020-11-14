 Skip to main content
Two metro Sioux City road projects will begin Tuesday
Two metro Sioux City road projects will begin Tuesday

Stock roads construction

SIOUX CITY -- Two construction projects in Woodbury and Dakota counties will begin on Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said construction work will necessitate overnight closures of ramps along Interstate 29 in downtown Sioux City. Those ramps will be closed daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday, and running through Nov. 25.

A press release said the other project involves closures of both sides of Broadway Street at a railway crossing near 21st Street in Dakota City.

That work is projected to take from 10 a.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday. Traffic will be redirected from South Dodge Avenue to U.S. Highway 77 and North 20th Street to 164th Street.

