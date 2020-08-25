Two Plymouth County schools delay start of classes due to COVID-19 outbreak

LE MARS, Iowa -- Two schools in Remsen have delayed the start of classes due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has pushed the positivity case rate in Plymouth County above 20 percent, the state's highest level.
County health health officials have traced the outbreak to various social events in Remsen and a recent golf tournament in Akron.
Remsen St. Mary's, a Catholic school, and MMCRU, which operates an elementary school in Remsen, pushed back the start of their 2020-21 academic years from Monday to Thursday, a county health official said Tuesday.
"We continue to see community spread throughout Plymouth County," said Tara Geddes, manager for Floyd Valley Community Health, which is also affiliated with Plymouth County Public Health.
Akron-Westfield started its new year as scheduled Tuesday. Akron-Westfield Superintendent Randy Collins could not immediately be reached for comment.
The 14-day average positivity rate for Plymouth County stood at 20.4 percent Tuesday, down slightly from 20.8 percent on Monday.
In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.
As of Tuesday, six other counties had rates above 15 percent, including Sioux, which borders Plymouth County to the north. Sioux's rate was 15.2 percent.
Le Mars public, the largest school district in Plymouth County, started its new school year as scheduled Tuesday. Superintendent Steve Webner said there are no current plans to ask the state to move instruction out of buildings or to an all virtual format.
"The positivity increases were taking place in other communities within the county. Therefore, we would not move to remote learning. However, if our community or school data exhibits a concerning level, then we will work with public health officials to determine the best course of action for our students," Webner said Tuesday.
Webner said the high number of cases in Plymouth County are important to put in context of where specifically they are occurring.
"The Le Mars community data showed the number of positive cases to have been relatively unchanged over the course of time," Webner said.
The superintendent said, during this concerning time and the quest to keep pupils and employees safe, it is good to have Plymouth County Public Health as a resource.
"When positive cases arise within our schools -- and they will -- we will follow best practice and best data to ensure our students, staff, and community are safe, all while working to provide the best educational system possible," he said.
Two other school districts have territory in Plymouth County -- Hinton and Kingsley-Pierson.
Hinton's first day of school was Monday and students resumed classes on Tuesday. Kingsley-Pierson opened for the new year on Aug. 13.
On both Monday and Tuesday, the percentage of Woodbury County residents testing positive for COVID-19 during the positivity at 9.5 percent on both Monday and Tuesday.
The Sioux City public schools has a small portion of Plymouth County in its territory, but only 97 students live in the county, less than 1 percent of the total enrollment, Superintendent Paul Gausman noted at Monday's school board meeting.
