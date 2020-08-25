Two Plymouth County schools delay start of classes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Le Mars public, the largest school district in Plymouth County, started its new school year as scheduled Tuesday. Superintendent Steve Webner said there are no current plans to ask the state to move instruction out of buildings or to an all virtual format.

"The positivity increases were taking place in other communities within the county. Therefore, we would not move to remote learning. However, if our community or school data exhibits a concerning level, then we will work with public health officials to determine the best course of action for our students," Webner said Tuesday.

Webner said the high number of cases in Plymouth County are important to put in context of where specifically they are occurring.

"The Le Mars community data showed the number of positive cases to have been relatively unchanged over the course of time," Webner said.

The superintendent said, during this concerning time and the quest to keep pupils and employees safe, it is good to have Plymouth County Public Health as a resource.

"When positive cases arise within our schools -- and they will -- we will follow best practice and best data to ensure our students, staff, and community are safe, all while working to provide the best educational system possible," he said.