You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tyson truck strikes pedestrian at Storm Lake plant
View Comments

Tyson truck strikes pedestrian at Storm Lake plant

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyson Foods Storm Lake pork plant

A California man was seriously injured Saturday night after he was hit by a semi-trailer at the Tyson Foods pork plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A California man was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital after he was hit by a truck late Saturday at the Tyson Foods pork plant in Storm Lake.

Michael Delcastillo, 63, of National City, California, suffered serious injuries when a Tyson semi-trailer hit him at about 10:47 p.m., according to a Storm Lake Police Department news release.

Officers responding to the scene determined that Curtis Newman, 48, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, struck Delcastillo while driving the truck through the Tyson yard area.

Delcastillo was transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, then airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Police continue to investigated the incident.

Man injured in accident at Sioux County feed mill
Lake View man dies in grain bin accident
Coleridge, Neb. man killed in grain bin accident
Tyson reaches $1M settlement of suit against U.S. government related to Storm Lake plant
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News