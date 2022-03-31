U.S. 20 resurfacing in Cedar County starts next week

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An asphalt overlay and pavement repair project on U.S. Highway 20 from Belden, Nebraska, to the U.S. Highway 81/20 junction is scheduled to begin Monday.
The project includes bridges, culverts, pavement repair and asphalt overlay in a 10.5-mile section of U.S. 20 that passes through Randolph. Traffic will be maintained with pilot cars and flaggers, lane restrictions and temporary traffic signals.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says construction is scheduled to be completed in May 2023.