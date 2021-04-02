U.S. 59 near Primghar to close for bridge removal

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- U.S. Highway 59 south of Primghar will be closed to traffic Monday for a bridge removal.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge with a box culvert.
Traffic will be detoured onto O'Brien County roads B-40 and L-54.
Construction is expected to be finished by Oct. 26.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today