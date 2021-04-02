 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. 59 near Primghar to close for bridge removal
0 comments

U.S. 59 near Primghar to close for bridge removal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- U.S. Highway 59 south of Primghar will be closed to traffic Monday for a bridge removal.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge with a box culvert.

Traffic will be detoured onto O'Brien County roads B-40 and L-54.

Construction is expected to be finished by Oct. 26.

Road closed
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC updates its COVID-19 travel guidance

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News