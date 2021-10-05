U.S. 59 south of Primghar to reopen

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- U.S. Highway 59 south of Primghar will reopen later this week after completion of a bridge replacement project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said the highway would reopen at 3 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
The section of highway has been closed since April for the replacement of a bridge with a box culvert. During construction, traffic was detoured onto county roads.
