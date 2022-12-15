 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union County sees case of chronic wasting disease in deer

Pair of deer

Hunting deer double trouble. Photo by Larry Myhre

PIERRE, S.D. —  The presence of chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a Union County.

The disease was found in a hunter-harvested adult male white-tailed deer in southern Union County along the Missouri River.

South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 20 counties, and this is the third county where CWD has been detected in free-ranging deer east of the Missouri River in South Dakota, according to a South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks news release.

The state agency has been testing hunter-harvested deer for CWD in Union County since a male white-tailed deer tested positive less than two years ago near Sioux City.

CWD is a fatal brain disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an abnormal protein called a prion. Most harvested animals with CWD will appear healthy and display no clinical signs. Animals in the later stages of infection may show progressive loss of weight and body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation, loss of muscle control and eventual death.

Deer hunting
