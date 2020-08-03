University of South Dakota law school to be renamed for David Knudson

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota Law School is being renamed in honor of David Knudson, a native of Yankton.
University officials in a Monday release said the law school will take the name of Knudson, a lawyer, businessman and former lawmaker who lives in Sioux Falls. The move comes after the school received a historic gift, $12.5 million from Denny Sanford, so the law school can be renamed after his friend and colleague, Knudson.
USD President Sheila Gestring said the financial gift will ensure the law school remains a national leader.
“It’s quite meaningful to see an investment of this size and to see the vision Mr. Sanford and Mr. Knudson have for securing the future of law in the state of South Dakota,” Gestring said.
“The USD Knudson School of Law is the only law school in the state, and most of our graduates practice in the state and regionally. This gift is very important to continuing law in South Dakota.”
Neil Fulton, dean of the law school, said the "tremendous" gift more than doubles the current law school endowment, and will provide funding for up to 10 full-tuition scholarships for each incoming class.
“It gives us the opportunity to help 10 students begin their careers right here in South Dakota," Fulton said.
Kundson was born and raised in Yankton. After earning his bachelor’s and juris doctor degrees from East Coast universities by the mid-1970s, Knudson returned to South Dakota to practice law.
He became a partner in Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, the firm where Knudson began representing Sanford, beginning a collaboration that has lasted decades.
In 1981, Knudson received his M.B.A. from the University of South Dakota. He served as chief of staff for Gov. Bill Janklow beginning in 1995 and was chairman of the Governor’s Task Force on Physician Recruitment in 1996.
Knudson served the state as a South Dakota senator from 2003 to 2011 and as Senate majority leader for the last four years of that time. He worked at Sanford Health as a senior vice president from 2010 to 2013, and is now senior vice president at United National Corporation.
Knudson married wife De in 1976. She is also a USD alumnus, as is one of their two sons.
“Dave is a perfect example of what a lawyer can do here in South Dakota, and for the students of the law school to walk in the front door every day and see ‘USD Knudson School of Law,’ it’s transformative," Fulton said.
