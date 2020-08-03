University of South Dakota law school to be renamed for Knudson

“It gives us the opportunity to help 10 students begin their careers right here in South Dakota," Fulton said.

Kundson was born and raised in Yankton. After earning his bachelor’s and juris doctor degree from East Coast universities by the mid-1970s, Knudson returned to South Dakota to practice law.

He became a partner in Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, the firm where Knudson began representing Sanford, beginning a collaboration that has lasted decades.

In 1981, Knudson received his M.B.A. from the University of South Dakota. He served as chief of staff for Gov. Bill Janklow beginning in 1995 and was chairman of the Governor’s Task Force on Physician Recruitment in 1996.

Knudson served the state as a South Dakota senator from 2003 to 2011 and as Senate majority leader for the last four years of that time. He worked at Sanford Health as a senior vice president from 2010 to 2013, and is now senior vice president at United National Corporation.

Knudson married wife De in 1976. She is also a USD alumnus, as is one of their two sons.

“Dave is a perfect example of what a lawyer can do here in South Dakota, and for the students of the law school to walk in the front door every day and see ‘USD Knudson School of Law,’ it’s transformative," Fulton said.

